Mikayla’s Radiothon Story

As a young child, Mikayla seemed prone to bruises, but she was also very active – even “running circles” at 9 months old – so her parents didn’t think much of it. However, during a family camping trip when Mikayla was 2, she woke up with two black eyes. There was no pain and she hadn’t taken a fall, so the family packed up and headed to their family doctor. The doctor referred Mikayla for an X-ray – which ruled out trauma to her face – and bloodwork at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. An hour after the blood test, Pam and Willis’ phones were ringing off the hook. Mikayla had essentially no platelets in her blood and they needed to bring her back to the Children’s immediately.

After more tests, Mikayla was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune and bleeding disorder called immune thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP). Essentially her immune system was attaching antibodies to the platelets in her blood and then destroying them, says Pam. A normal platelet count is 150,000 to 400,000, she adds, but Mikayla’s was just 8,000. Because of this, Mikayla was at risk of internal bleeding so as she grew older, she had to miss out on some fun things like gym class and recess.

Story continues below advertisement

Mikayla’s team at the hospital – including Dr. Le in hematology, was working hard to find a drug or drug combination that would help manage the ITP. It was a tough road, as some of the treatments had very harsh side effects that left Mikayla feeling ill. But then the team got Mikayla on immunoglobin infusions, which seemed to help her feel better. Her platelet counts rose slightly, the symptoms of ITP seemed to vanish, she had more energy and the colour returned to her face. For awhile, Mikayla would get her infusions at the hospital, but since they can take several hours and she requires infusions twice a week, it was a big commitment. Now, Pam is able to administer the infusions at their home.

Pam says she is so grateful that when Mikayla was diagnosed with such a rare disorder, their family had quick access to a team of experts in the area right here in Calgary. She really appreciates the care team’s dedication in finding something that will work for Mikayla – always looking for the optimal treatment as things evolve and never settling for less than the best possible option. Pam, who was in liver failure as a child and spent a lot of time recovering in an adult hospital as she did not have access to a children’s hospital, is also very grateful for the warm, colourful, friendly and kid-oriented focus of the Alberta Children’s Hospital.