Jacob’s Radiothon Story

Until December, Jacob had never seen the inside of his home near Strathmore. Jacob was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart was underdeveloped and not functioning properly.

At 4 days old, he had major heart surgery in Edmonton. It was the first of three heart surgeries that’s kept little Jacob inside hospitals since the day he was born. At six months old, Jacob has spent less than two weeks outside of a hospital.

To help Jacob overcome his heart challenges, he was transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. He had always required oxygen support, so the PICU team was helping him grow strong enough to eventually breathe on his own. As well, he’d never fed orally, so they were ensuring he was growing and getting enough nutrients with a careful tube regime. After a month, Jacob “graduated” out of PICU to Unit 2. The little guy has experienced stumbles – for instance he developed a serious intestinal infection called necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), which can occur in babies with congenital heart defects. Fortunately, his care team at the Alberta Children’s Hospital was able to treat Jacob’s NEC and avoid surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

Jacob has been staying on Unit 2 where dedicated staff are working hard to wean him off some heavy medications he’s needed post-surgery, and to continue his progression toward oral feeding and less oxygen support.

No family wants their baby to spend so much time away from home, but mom says the Alberta Children’s Hospital makes it a little easier. Jacob melted hearts at the hospital Halloween party dressed as a bag of Doritos and when Brianne wheeled him outside to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Brianne says she’s been able to see some of Jacob’s personality shine through during music therapy, and she appreciates their visits with furry friends on Pet Therapy night. Brianne is also grateful for the many activities and supports for parents, and of course the volunteers who ensure Jacob is always well-cuddled, allowing mom to catch some much-needed ‘me’ time.

Jacob has had a scary start, but Brianne feels supported by the team of staff and volunteers each playing a role in helping Jacob reach his fullest potential and get home.