Luca’s Radiothon Story

Luca’s mom, Gabriella, knew something wasn’t right when her normally active son chose to lay on the sofa at a friend’s house during a Father’s Day BBQ in June 2018. He’d been complaining about a stomachache all day, so when they went home she suggested he have a shower and try to relax a bit. When he came out of the shower inconsolable, Gabriella figured it was time to get to the hospital.

When the triage nurse took his blood pressure, she called a code blue and they were immediately whisked to a trauma room that quickly filled with a team of critical care experts. Gabriella couldn’t believe her eyes.

Turns out, Luca had a minor mishap on his scooter the week before where, unbeknownst to him, he tore his spleen. While at the BBQ, a friend playfully wrestled with him on the couch and it was then that his already tender spleen had ruptured and caused internal bleeding. While all of that was very difficult to digest, it was the news that his swollen spleen had been caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia that sent the family reeling.

Once stabilized following surgery to remove his spleen, Luca had a central line inserted to begin chemotherapy treatment. These were tricky days for the family as Gabriella had recently lost her father to cancer. Gabriella and Jordan explained to the boys that Luca’s cancer was different and there was lots of medicine that was going to make him better. Luca was very concerned about losing his hair, but again, with lots of reassurance, he came to terms with the road he had to walk.

And his road hasn’t been an easy one.

Hospitalizations with a blood infection and a struggling immune system made for some long days, but those days were made easier by the countless distractions and support he received from the Child Life team. In fact, Gabriella says that when it’s time to leave the hospital to go home, Luca often begs to stay because the hospital is where he feels so safe and supported. He’s made some nice connections with the nurses who know how to make his time there not only manageable, but even a little fun!

Until this experience, the Vaccaro’s had barely darkened the door of the hospital. Gabriella says,“You just don’t know until you know that this is a really remarkable place to get all the help you need for your child”.

Hard to believe, but the Vaccaro’s will be relying on the hospital until September 2021 when Luca will finally be done treatment.

