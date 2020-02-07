Daniel’s Radiothon Story

It was Easter weekend and the whole Audley family had been hit with the flu bug. Stacey offered to pick up her son Daniel – who was taking longer to recover – and carry him downstairs so he could watch some tv. He was limp in her arms, and panic hit her.

They rushed Daniel to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, where in a trauma room, he quickly crashed and became unresponsive. Scan after scan was ordered and finally one confirmed their worst fear – swelling of the brain stem. Daniel’s parents Stacey and Keith understood the swelling could cut off the blood supply to his brain and that would be catastrophic.

They knew this because the exact same thing – rogue flu, swelling brain stem, unresponsiveness – claimed the life of their daughter Rebecca 17 years earlier.

“This can’t happen again. This can’t happen again to our family,” is all Stacey could say while Daniel’s neurologist Dr. Esser stood within earshot, feeling more helpless than a brain expert of his reputation ever wants to feel and watching a mother relive the same hell she’d already experienced with another child.

A delicate balancing act began – medications, apheresis, IVIG, round the clock monitoring of every vital sign and even a cooling blanket to help slow his brain down to prevent further damage. Stacey is convinced that while everyone in the PICU was doing everything humanly possible to save Daniel, no one believed he could survive this severe an injury.

But somehow, he made it through the weekend and on Monday, his parents were told they would need patience and that if he recovered, it would be a long road. And it was – small movements, breathing on his own, his eyes opened yet was still unresponsive. Dr. Esser encouraged the family and staff to speak to and around Daniel as if he was listening – and as it turns out – he was and he can tell you about it.

Brain Computer Interface (BCI) was brought in to help determine if Daniel was aware but “locked in” unable to communicate. BCI harnessed his brain activity to perform a simple jumping task in a video game…if he could take this direction and make his little man jump in the game, that proved Daniel was in there. And much to everyone’s relief – he had that little man jumping all over the place!

Speech, occupational, and physiotherapy followed. He went from a wheelchair to a walker in weeks and when he left the hospital just weeks later, he walked out on his own wearing his bat cape a family friend had made for him – because all superheroes need capes.

The staff at the ACH call Daniel a miracle and mum Stacey agrees, saying that the people at the hospital acted as God’s hands. They call him “Dan Dan the Miracle Man”.