George’s Radiothon Story

As a baby, George wasn’t meeting milestones.

What began as a query of visual impairment quickly snowballed into diagnoses of cerebral palsy, epilepsy, global developmental delays, brain malformations and eventually, a chromosomal abnormality.

Genetic testing shows George is the only person known to have a very specific combination of deviations in his DNA.

Over the coming months, Kate and Steve watched their little boy experience massive seizures, intensive care admissions, and even a code after he’d stop breathing once. He also began experiencing what are thought to be cyclical abdominal migraines, which would cause him to cry out in pain sometimes for weeks at a time.

Kate says she spent the first several months after George’s diagnosis grieving the healthy little boy she’d expected to have and the life she’d envisioned her family would lead. Instead, they were living a nightmare of constant worry. George requires 24/7 care, which is emotionally and physically exhausting for his family.

Fortunately, in the midst of the darkest days, George was referred to the community-funded Rotary Flames House, which provides specialized care for children with complex or life-limiting conditions. George stayed in the family suite with his mom, dad and brother, Oliver for several days. It was the first time in a long time they’d been able to relax together as a family. Since then, George has been a regular at Rotary Flames House for respite care. Kate knows the staff can handle George’s complex medical needs, but she says they prioritize his emotional health as much as his physical health. They know exactly how to make him happy or calm him down if he gets upset. He is “spoiled rotten” with love, attention, and cuddles and the team makes sure he gets lots of sensory and social stimulation, as George loves being around others. Music therapy has also played a big role in George’s stays at the House.

Respite care has allowed Kate and Steve time to recharge, catch up on their own sleep and self-care, run errands and devote time and attention to Oliver. She credits the team at the House for “saving” her family more than once.

“They took us in when we were about to break,” she says. “I don’t know how we would have managed without them.”