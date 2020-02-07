Jensen’s Radiothon Story

When Jensen was about 3.5 years old, he began to show behavioural changes. It seemed like overnight, his personality would drastically change. He would spiral through OCD symptoms, and then severe ADHD symptoms, to intense separation anxiety and so on.

Mom, Kendra, describes it like a real-life Jekyll and Hyde situation.

Some days they couldn’t leave the house, because Jensen would be consumed with fear. Living in the Northwest Territories at the time, they were unable to get an answer they could accept and began travelling around Alberta to seek help for Jensen – who was finding the changes he was experiencing extremely traumatic. “Why does my head feel messy?”

Not being able to find the support they needed, Kendra and John moved their family to Calgary, where they met an amazing Psychiatrist named Dr. Gideon – who after much observations could see there was more than just OCD or ADHD at play, and recommended blood work. The bloodwork showed something very interesting – that Jenson’s blood was off the charts for showing signs of Strep, however, he wasn’t outwardly sick and showed no visible signs.

Dr. Gideon suspected an elusive and often misunderstood condition called PANDAS – Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections. It means the immune system is unable to differentiate between strep and healthy brain cells – and attacks. This causes inflammation in the brain and pushes on areas responsible for certain behaviours. Jenson was referred to Dr. Susa Benseler, who is a Rheumatologist at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, and Director of the ACH Research Institute.

Kendra remembers the relief she felt when Dr. Benseler said to her, “It’s ok Mum. We understand this and we know how to treat it.”

Today, Jensen receives monthly all-day infusions of blood product to help correct his overactive immune system. Kendra says that after 6 months of treatments, they’re seeing things in Jensen they haven’t seen in years. He’s doing great at school, he’s laughing with his brother, his irrational behaviours are gone, the attachment anxiety is gone – he’s even skiing and hopping on the chairlift with people other than his parents!

Kendra says she is so grateful to have a team of experts who not only understand PANDAS, but who truly listened to them. She says they have given her their son back.