Sawyer’s Radiothon Story

When Ashley and Kaylen learned they were having a baby, it was the best moment of their lives. With his big bright eyes and chubby little arms, Sawyer was a happy and healthy boy. Everything was perfect.

However at just a few months old, mom noticed something on his abdomen. An ultrasound turned their lives upside down. Their baby boy had cancer. Rhabdomyosarcoma is an aggressive and highly malignant tumour and inside of their six-month-old son was a tumour the size of a grapefruit, squishing his organs and cutting off his circulation.

Too large and dangerous for surgery, experts moved quickly with an aggressive, 18-month treatment plan. The plan came with its own risks, but the alternative was unimaginable. Every day for 28 days, little Sawyer would have to undergo radiation therapy. That would be followed by 43 weeks of intense chemotherapy, and then six months of maintenance chemo. When they told mom, she was devastated.

What she didn’t know was what a trooper Sawyer would be and, in fact, their source of strength.

Ashley is grateful for all the people her family has encountered at the Alberta Children’s Hospital – from the nurses and doctors to the oncology team and the anesthesiologists and other parents and kids, they have become like a second family.

Little Sawyer now receives chemotherapy treatments at home, thanks to a program called Hospital at Home. Nurses visit to administer his treatment and provide support. Dad is grateful for a program that allows his son to receive treatment in a more natural setting where he can heal and rest. Through it all, Sawyer is being a very brave boy. “He’s been our rock,” says mom.