Peterborough police credit neighbour’s call for arrest during break and enter

Peterborough police say a call from a concerned citizen reporting a break and enter in progress led to the arrest of a man on Thursday morning.

Peterborough Police Service says around 10:35 a.m., a neighbouring resident called to report an alleged break and enter in progress at a neighbouring O’Connell Road home.

Officers located a suspect who was allegedly crawling out of the window of a residence and onto the roof.

Dylan William Dunphy, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with break and enter and also charged on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later that day.

