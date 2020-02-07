Hayley’s Radiothon Story

Back in 2006, Sonia and David sent in their adoption paperwork to China. Since they already had a wonderful son, they wanted a little girl – David especially. But, as the years passed, their hopes faded.

Then, to their surprise, more than a decade later, they got the call. A baby girl needed a family… however, because she had a cleft lip and palate, she required special care. Even without a full appreciation for what that meant, the minute Sonia and David saw her picture, they were in love. They got ready to bring her home.

Sonia and David turned to the ACH Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic for guidance. The team was very supportive and described in detail what to expect. They knew Hayley’s upper lip and roof of her mouth had not fused together so there would be feeding challenges, surgeries and many ups and downs. They gave them special bottles to take to China, taught them several feeding methods and suggested medications to take along. All that preparation paid off.

Even though Hayley had been spoon-fed milk for 8 months in the orphanage, she took to the special bottle – and to her proud new parents – instantly.

Within her first week at home in Calgary, Hayley began receiving care from ACH. Bloodwork, immunizations, genetic testing, and a cardiac exam were conducted to ensure her team had the full picture before they proceeded with the two surgeries she needed. They would first repair her lip. Then, they would fuse her palate and insert ear tubes. With nearly 20 years at ACH under his belt, David says he and Sonia were very confident their daughter’s surgeries would be successful. Even though, he already had a tremendous amount of respect for his skilled colleagues, after being on the “other side” as a hospital family, he says he gained a better, even deeper appreciation for the entire ACH team.

Today, Hayley is outgoing, likes to do everything herself and, although many cleft babies have speech issues, she’s “graduated” from speech therapy and already knows her numbers, letters, shapes and colours.

We are raising money this Radiothon for a Point-of-Care Ultrasound to help specialists perform nerve blocks to reduce post-surgery pain for cleft babies like Hayley.