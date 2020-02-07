Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Former Nova Scotia premier resigns from board connected to Northern Pulp mill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2020 10:06 am
The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The parent company for the Northern Pulp mill has announced former Nova Scotia premier John Hamm has resigned from a board connected with the mill.

Hamm had been a director and was chairman of the board of directors for Northern Resources Nova Scotia.

READ MORE: No accurate number on those displaced by Nova Scotia mill closure, officials say

In a brief statement, Paper Excellence Canada does not give a reason for the resignation.

The company thanked Hamm for his “valuable service” to its subsidiaries.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after ‘N.S. needs mills’ spray-painted on Mi’kmaq sign

Paper Excellence says it remains focused on the “safe and environmentally sound” hibernation of the mill located in Abercrombie Point, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

The company shut down production at the mill last month, after its plan for a new treatment system that would see it pump treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait was rejected by the province in December.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Northern PulpNorthern Pulp MillPaper Excellence CanadaAbercrombie Point
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.