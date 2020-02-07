Former Nova Scotia premier resigns from board connected to Northern Pulp mill

Send this page to someone via email

The parent company for the Northern Pulp mill has announced former Nova Scotia premier John Hamm has resigned from a board connected with the mill.

Hamm had been a director and was chairman of the board of directors for Northern Resources Nova Scotia.

In a brief statement, Paper Excellence Canada does not give a reason for the resignation.

The company thanked Hamm for his “valuable service” to its subsidiaries.

Paper Excellence says it remains focused on the “safe and environmentally sound” hibernation of the mill located in Abercrombie Point, N.S.

The company shut down production at the mill last month, after its plan for a new treatment system that would see it pump treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait was rejected by the province in December.