Thomas’ Radiothon Story

Last year at this time, Nadia was pregnant with her fourth baby. Excited about the addition of another little boy to their crew, Nadia and Yannick were surprised to hear after a routine ultrasound that more specific imaging was required of their baby’s heart as it appeared there were some abnormalities.

Shortly after pediatric cardiologist Dr. Deb Fruitman did the echocardiogram, they received the devastating news that their baby would be born with a condition known as Tetralogy of Fallot (a combination of four different defects that causes some oxygen-poor blood to be pumped to the body through the hole in the wall between the right and left ventricle instead of being pumped to the lungs). Dr. Fruitman reassured the worried parents that Thomas’s condition could be addressed with surgery shortly after he was born. They were grateful for all her support throughout the pregnancy.

On June 24, Thomas was born at the Foothills Hospital and spent a few days in the NICU there. It was a happy time for the family as Thomas was stable and strong. He was home shortly thereafter and monitored closely by the cardiology clinic and his pediatrician. Dr. Fruitman had prepared them to watch for Thomas’ cues that he was ready for surgery and it came about a month after he was born as his oxygen levels started to drop and he even had a couple limp spells.

Story continues below advertisement

In early September, the family drove up to the Stollery Children’s Hospital (Alberta’s pediatric cardiac centre) to prepare for his surgery on September 10. It was very nerve-wrecking to send her baby boy into surgery, but Nadia felt optimistic and positive that all would be well. She clung to that in the days that followed surgery as Thomas had some significant challenges including some seizures that had them fearing he had suffered neurological complications.

Thankfully, Thomas rallied and about 6 days post-surgery he opened his eyes and smiled at his parents to show them that all was well. It wasn’t long before they were on the road back to Calgary with Thomas’s heart functioning perfectly.

Thomas will be followed closely by Dr. Fruitman and the cardiology team at the Alberta Children’s Hospital until he’s eighteen. He will show them when and if his heart needs more attention. It could be when he’s a toddler or a teenager but for now, they are treating Thomas like the perfectly normal baby that he is. As they reflect on this past year, Nadia and Yannick are amazed at how the team has cared for them and their entire family throughout this unexpected journey.