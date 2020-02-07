Daphne’s Radiothon Story

It was a hot summer day when Daphne’s parents filled up an inflatable pool so their 4-year-old could splash around in their backyard. Unfortunately, after a big jump and bad landing, her left knee began to swell. Weeks later the swelling hadn’t gone down and her knee hurt so much that Daphne was finding it very difficult to walk. They took her to the doctor who ordered an ultrasound and bloodwork.

When the results came back, Chris and Katherine were shocked to learn Daphne had Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

They were referred to ACH where, 24 hours later, they met their rheumatologist. Seeing that the arthritis was contained to her knee and wrist, she ordered steroids that would be injected directly into Daphne’s joints in the OR. This medication has a track record of helping kids with JIA but requires federal approval on a case by case basis. At the same time, further tests revealed that the arthritis was affecting Daphne’s left eye, which was also treated locally with steroids.

Story continues below advertisement

Sadly, Daphne’s limp returned and it was obvious the arthritis was spreading to other joints.

In the span of two weeks, vision in her left eye went from 20/20 to 20/400. The inflammation was out of control and causing her to become legally blind in that eye. They needed to know why. Since the back of the eye is also the front of the brain, doctors needed to understand if the issue might be neurological.

Chris says he has never been so terrified in his life. A full cranial MRI was ordered and, rather than the typical 7-day turnaround, their doctor was able to get them answers later that day. Thankfully, a neurological issue was ruled out and, with that news, Daphne was put on a new systemic treatment. Within one week, she began to turn around.

Today, Daphne skis and dances… and her eyesight has returned to 20/25. Chris and Katherine are incredibly grateful that thanks to exceptional care from Daphne’s rheumatology team, their little girl can walk and see again.