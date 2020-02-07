Senators take on the Jets on 4-game losing streak

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Senators (18-25-11, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (27-23-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa looks to end its four-game slide with a victory over Winnipeg.

The Jets are 12-12-3 at home. Winnipeg has given up 36 power-play goals, killing 74.3% of opponent chances.

The Senators have gone 6-15-5 away from home. Ottawa leads the league with 12 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has recorded 57 total points while scoring 23 goals and adding 34 assists for the Jets. Patrik Laine has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 25 total assists and has collected 30 points. Connor Brown has recorded three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-3-5, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Senators: Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.