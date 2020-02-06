Vasilevskiy, Lightning win again, top Penguins 4-2

Send this page to someone via email

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov scored, Andre Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy improved to 15-0-2 in his past 17 starts to set a franchise record for consecutive games without a regulation loss. Tampa Bay won its eighth consecutive game at home.

Mikhail Sergachev and Anthony Cirelli also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won 18 of its past 21 games. Stamkos and Kucherov each got their 25th goals of the season, with Kucherov scoring an empty-netter.

Evgeni Malkin and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray finished with 25 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored two goals and had three assists, Marc-Andre Fleury recorded the 460th win of his career and Vegas topped Florida.

Max Pacioretty scored two goals and had an assist, Nate Schmidt scored a goal and had an assist, and Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault each also scored goals. Fleury stopped 23 shots to pass the New York Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL all-time list for victories.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed six goals on 29 shots before being relieved by Sam Montembeault with 11:07 left in the third.

RED WINGS 4, SABRES 3, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored twice and converted one of Detroit’s two shootout goals, and the Red Wings snapped a nine-game skid with a win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Andreas Athanasiou sealed the victory by scoring on Detroit’s second shootout opportunity after Jonathan Bernier stopped Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart on Buffalo’s first two attempts. Bernier finished with 29 saves through overtime, and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored in a game during which the Red Wings rebounded after squandering a 2-0 third-period lead.

By improving to 1-8-1 their past 10 and winning for the first time since a 3-2 shootout victory at Ottawa on Jan. 10, the Red Wings avoided their second 10-game losing streak of the season. Detroit went 0-10-2 during a stretch spanning November and December. Detroit also ended a nine-game road losing streak dating to a 2-1 win at Montreal on Dec. 14.

The Sabres earned a point when Evan Rodrigues tied it at 3 with 47 seconds remaining.

DEVILS 5, FLYERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 46 shots for his second shutout of the season, and Miles Wood scored twice in New Jersey’s victory.

Blake Coleman, Damon Severson and Pavel Zacha also scored for New Jersey. Blackwood also benefited from three shots that hit the post on his busy night.

The Devils chased Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott from the game early in the third period. Elliott allowed four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Alex Lyon, who yielded Wood’s second goal.

ISLANDERS 5, KINGS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Kieffer Bellows scored his first two NHL goals to help the Islanders rally past the last-place Los Angeles Kings.

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and Michael Dal Colle and Matt Martin also scored as the Islanders recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the second period to get their third win in five games (3-0-2). Derick Brassard had two assists and Thomas Greiss stopped 22 shots.

New York, splitting home games between the Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center, improved to 6-0-3 in Brooklyn.

Ben Hutton had a goal and an assist, and Alex Iafallo and Trevor Lewis also scored for Los Angeles, which is last in the Western Conference and has lost eight of nine (1-7-1). Jonathan Quick finished with 28 saves and to fall to 1-9-1 in his last 11 starts.

CANADIENS 3, DUCKS 2, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Canadiens the win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher scored in regulation for the Canadiens, who have won six of their last eight games. Carey Price made 35 saves and improved to 4-7-1 in his career against Anaheim.

Jakob Silfverberg and Derek Grant scored for the Ducks, whose two-game winning streak ended. John Gibson stopped 24 shots in defeat.

Montreal improved to 12-14-4 on home ice.

Canadiens captain Shea Weber missed his first game of the season because of a lower-body injury. Christian Folin took his spot in the lineup.

