Roshlind’s Radiothon Story

Heading into Grade 11, Roshlind was an academically driven and artistic girl with a love for animals and dreams of becoming a veterinarian.

That summer, everything changed. Roshlind had been feeling ill for weeks – she was tired, not really herself. She and her sister went to the Stampede and she could barely keep up. The next day, her family took her to the emergency department at South Health Campus.

Tests showed her blood counts were wildly abnormal. She received multiple blood transfusions and was rushed to the Alberta Children’s Hospital where during a nearly month-long stay experts diagnosed her with not one, but two serious diseases. Roshlind was suffering from Aplastic anemia, a rare and serious disease that happens when your bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells. She was also diagnosed with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, another serious life-threatening disease of the bone marrow that can lead to severe complications including leukemia, thrombosis and strokes.

Experts cared for Roshlind and administered twice-weekly platelet and blood transfusions to keep her body as healthy as possible while they searched for a bone marrow donor. Her family was devastated when they learned none of them were a match. Her sister spearheaded a donor drive in Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver to find the match Roshlind desperately needed. Finally, in December, the Alberta Children’s Hospital delivered the news. They had found a match! “It was the best Christmas present we could have imagined,” says mom, Jophine. Roshlind had to endure some chemotherapy and radiation before she underwent her bone marrow transplant at the hospital on February 6, 2019 – exactly one year ago today!

Roshlind is 17 now and regaining her strength. While she did suffer mild symptoms of graft versus host diseases (GVHD), her body is on the right track. She still visits the hospital, although her visits have been scaled back. Her family is forever grateful to the anonymous donor who saved Roshlind’s life, and for the care she received and continues to receive at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Roshlind says she will always keep the oncology and hematology teams close to her heart for the many ways they’ve helped her.