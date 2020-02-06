Maryam’s Radiothon Story

Momina was shocked when she received a call from her daughter’s school saying that Maryam was being transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital. She had collapsed in gym class – which Momina assumed meant she had twisted or broke her ankle. Moments later, a social worker from the hospital called to say she would meet her at the Emergency Room doors. It was then that Momina knew this could be much more serious.

When Momina and Basharat arrived, they were whisked to a room where countless doctors and specialists were surrounding their unconscious daughter. She couldn’t believe it when they started asking if there were any heart problems in their family. They doctor explained that Maryam had suffered a heart attack but with the quick response of the teachers and their access to a defibrillator, Maryam’s life had been saved on the gym floor that day. It was overwhelming for the parents to hear.

For two days, Maryam was kept sedated as countless tests were run to assess if any damage had been done to her brain or organs while her heart had stopped. Thankfully, none was found. After she recovered, Maryam had a surgery to place an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) which will keep her heart in check for the rest of her life. Should her heart ever go out of rhythm again, the ICD will act as an internal defibrillator and get it back on track.

Maryam acknowledges that this was a particularly scary experience for her parents, but she now leads a relatively normal life – participating in activities as much as she feels comfortable. Unfortunately, she caught a nasty virus over the Christmas season and it has taken a bit of time to recover. Her cardiology team is keeping a close watch to make sure it hasn’t affected her heart function.

Momina and Basharat are eternally grateful for the teachers who saved their daughter’s life that day and they shudder to think if this had happened elsewhere with no access to a defibrillator or people trained in CPR. They are also very grateful for the expertise and care of the team at the Alberta Children’s Hospital who will help Maryam live the fullest life possible.