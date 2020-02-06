Nur’s Radiothon Story

Shortly after Nur was born in Palestine, she was diagnosed with a hereditary blood disorder called Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). It wasn’t until she was one year old and her family moved to the Emirates that she began treatment. SCD causes the red blood cells of the blood to be malformed (shaped like sickles) which makes it difficult for them to flow normally through the body. This can result in some painful episodes as blood clusters in joints and the lungs.

The family moved to Edmonton when Nur was still a child and she continued treatment at the Stollery Hospital. At nine years old, she suffered an acute SCD crisis which resulted in a serious case of pneumonia. It was then the family first heard that a bone marrow transplant could be a potential cure for their daughter.

At that time, the procedure came with too many serious risks for her parents to consider it as a reasonable option.

Seven years later, when she was sixteen, Nur was suffering with another crisis of intense pain in her back. After two lengthy hospitalizations, her team in Stollery suggested it was worth having a conversation with ACH transplant specialist, Dr. Greg Guilcher. As one of the world-leading experts in curing sickle cell with transplant, the family’s concerns were alleviated as he explained a much milder form of transplant that was showing 100% cure rate.

In the summer of 2016, Nur’s brother served as her donor and her transplant was completed.

While Nur thought it would be more dramatic and scary, she likened it to a regular blood transfusion. It couldn’t have gone more smoothly. Nur marvels that this wasn’t just a treatment, it was a CURE!

She now lives life like a normal, healthy young person. Gone are the days of anxiety about pain and sickness and she is forever grateful.

The entire experience has been very inspiring to Nur who now pursues a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Alberta majoring in Immunology and Infectious Diseases. She has her sights sent on medical school with the goal to become a doctor just like the one who changed her life – Dr. Guilcher.