Rosalie’s Radiothon Story

Even though an x-ray hadn’t revealed anything troubling that would be causing persistent back pain for her three-year-old daughter, Laura knew something was up. When the pain was only getting worse, she took Rosalie to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Emergency department and, of course, Rosalie presented like a happy, healthy little girl at the time. Thankfully the sharp ER doc could feel right away that her lymph nodes were enlarged, as was her spleen. It wasn’t long before blood work revealed that little Rosalie had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. As a single mom, Laura needed to excuse herself from the room to have a cry. It was just too much to believe.

That night, they were admitted to Unit One and Rosalie’s treatment began. Chemo was tough at first and little Rosalie was really weak and sick. It was heartbreaking. Laura was so grateful for the team that came around them at the hospital to walk them through those initial days of adjustment. Without that support, it was impossible to imagine navigating Rosalie’s 2.5 year long protocol.

While it was great that there was treatment and a 95% cure rate for Rosalie’s cancer, it wasn’t without significant challenges. There were times during her treatment when Rosalie had to take steroids. Laura says these drugs turned her angel daughter into a raging demon. She would be completely famished and inconsolable. Laura’s mom would make the trip from Penticton each month to help manage those very difficult weeks. Another drug caused her blood sugar levels to become dangerously low and she needed to be monitored closely by the endocrine team. It also caused Rosalie great concern each of the three different times she had to lose her hair. Laura provided her with hats and wigs, but Rosalie decided she would just rock her own “au naturel” style.

It’s hard to believe that half of Rosalie’s life has involved being in cancer treatment. On January 29th her cancer journey was over as her port was removed in a quick and painless day surgery. Laura can’t imagine how they could have got through this without the Alberta Children’s Hospital and their incredible team. Knowing that specialists were here for her daughter made the unimaginable somehow bearable.