Jason’s Radiothon Story

Elizabeth’s heart breaks every time she sees her little boy, Jason, in pain.

She knows what it’s like to live with juvenile arthritis – she had it when she was a child. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is a chronic disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the tissue and fluid around joints, causing swelling and stiffness. This can spread to cartilage and bone and even the eyes.

Jason was diagnosed as a toddler after a bad virus sent him into a tailspin. Not long after, mom and dad noticed swelling in his knee. Over the next couple of weeks, Jason’s condition deteriorated until one day, he couldn’t walk. Specialists would soon learn that Jason suffered from juvenile idiopathic arthritis, just like his mom did.

Elizabeth has picked Jason up off the floor and held him after he’s collapsed from stiffness or swelling. In his first week at Kindergarten, Elizabeth noticed Jason was flushed. He had been wearing a sweater and wanted to take it off but he couldn’t make his fingers work. He was so new to Kindergarten, he was too shy to ask for help.

Experts at the Alberta Children’s Hospital are helping Jason manage the arthritis with monthly intravenous injections of an immunosuppressive drug. While they help his arthritis, it does mean that any fever Jason gets can turn into something serious. Jason likes his monthly visits to Medical Day Treatment. He gets to play video games and fill in his ‘poke card’ – on his 10th injection, he gets to pick a toy from the prize box. His arthritis was recently declared in remission. He will have to continue his treatments, however it will mean less frequent trips for treatment if there are no more flares.

Elizabeth, who is also a nurse in the emergency department of the Alberta Children’s Hospital, feels comforted knowing Jason’s care team is with them every step of the way. They have found a support network among hospital staff, and other families living with juvenile arthritis. Elizabeth grew up feeling alone with her “old person’s disease.” She is happy her son won’t ever have to feel that way.