Peace Bridge or Bow Building? What Calgary landmark are you? Instagram will tell you

Calgary is known for many landmarks — from the iconic Calgary Tower, to the unmistakable Saddledome to the uniquely designed Bow skyscraper. But have you ever wondered: Which Calgary landmark am I?

Now, if you have Instagram, you can find out.

The city launched a series of filters on Thursday that are modelled after the popular “who/what are you” ones many Instagrammers are seen using in their stories.

Instagram users can find out what landmark they are by turning their selfie-mode on, letting the spinner whiz through the illustrations before it settles on something like the new Calgary Central Library.

It turns out Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who used the filter as part of the launch, is the Calgary Tower.

“I’m extremely tall, you can see me coming,” Nenshi said when he got his result.

Nenshi said the filters are about letting people show their followers their “Calgary pride.”

“We saw this as a fun and positive way to encourage citizens to showcase the vibrancy of our city to the world,” Nenshi said in a release.

The new filter highlights nine landmarks, including the Peace Bridge, Heritage Park, Stephen Avenue Walk, the Bow Building, Devonian Gardens, Old City Hall and the National Music Centre.

According to marketing supervisor Nancy Smith, the filter is part of the city’s new approach to reaching residents and showcasing more of what Calgary has to offer using social media.

“This is such a great example of leveraging what’s popular or what people are wanting to do and seeing — just being part of the conversation in a relevant way that people are using,” Smith said.

The city also launched a series of Instagram templates that celebrate buying local, including a Calgary Bingo that highlights neighbourhoods and landmarks, a “This or That” that has users pick between various locations and hot spots, and a city guide where Instagrammers can highlight and tag their favourite businesses and go-tos.

The page also features daily photos taken by users which Smith said are a “great reminder of what a great place we live [in].”

“People are looking for that reason to connect in a positive way and [show] that they love this place,” Smith said.

The filters and templates were created by the city’s internal marketing team. Smith said Instagrammers who follow the City of Calgary can expect to see more experiments like these as they continue to have some fun on social media.

Instagram users can find the filter and templates at the City of Calgary’s Instagram page.