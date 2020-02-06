Blue Jays promote Kim to coaching staff

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays director of player development Gil Kim was promoted to the coaching staff Thursday and will be in uniform with the team this season.

His focus will be to add an additional player development lens to the clubhouse, the team said in a release. The Blue Jays hope the change will benefit player improvement and player transitions while boosting overall performance.

“We identified an opportunity on the major league coaching staff that would maximize Gil’s expertise in player development as an obvious asset,” said Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins. “We are excited to see him apply his knowledge and skillset in a major league coaching environment. As the season progresses, Gil’s role as a coach will continue to develop.

“His previous work to streamline our player development programs, philosophies and systems gives us tremendous confidence that incorporating his leadership and skillset into our major league coaching staff will be an exciting addition.”

Kim will retain his director of player development title. The Blue Jays will open the regular season March 26 against the visiting Boston Red Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.