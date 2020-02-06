Lenroy’s Radiothon Story

Lenroy’s story started with a stomach ache. In a matter of hours, he began throwing up and became limp, not even flinching at a needle to draw blood at the hospital in his family’s hometown of Oyen, Alberta. Then, he began seizing. Staff in Oyen knew Lenroy required more specialized care and called on the Pediatric Critical Care Transport (PCCT) team from the Alberta Children’s Hospital to come right away. This community-supported team travels via plane, helicopter or ground ambulance to help stabilize and care for critically-ill children en route to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

The team put Lenroy into an induced coma to stop his seizures and rushed him to Calgary in a fixed-wing airplane. Lenroy’s parents, Keniesha and Kirby, followed in their car. When they arrived, a doctor sat them down and explained that a CT scan had revealed a tumour in Lenroy’s brain, about the size of a lime. “A brain tumour was the furthest thing from my mind,” says Keniesha of the utter shock she felt getting that news. An MRI revealed the tumour was about 80% cystic (soft) and 20% calcified (hard). The team was confident it was not cancerous, but it was still putting a dangerous amount of pressure on Lenroy’s pituitary gland and optic nerve.

A neurosurgery team headed by Dr. Jay Riva-Cambrin planned a surgery for the following day. Dr. Riva-Cambrin explained that trying to cut out the tumour was too risky and would almost certainly result in Lenroy coming out of surgery a different child. Instead, they drilled into Lenroy’s head and inserted a tube to drain fluid from the cystic part of the tumour to shrink it. “It takes a brave person to do stuff like that,” says Keniesha. “The knowledge among this team was is amazing.” The team was able to drain about 70% of the fluid, which resulted in a 40% reduction in the overall tumour’s size. The tube remained inserted for the potential of more drainage down the road. Lenroy is still under the close watch of Dr. Riva-Cambrin, who will determine if there are more steps to be taken in the future. However, for the time being, he is back to his old self. He’s a happy little boy who loves to play and his memory and cognitive abilities are all in tact, says Keniesha.

Keniesha feels very grateful for the compassionate, honest and attentive care her family received at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Originally from Jamaica, she feels particularly grateful to live somewhere with easy access to this quality of life-saving care. “We were in the right place at the right time,” she says. “Where else would we get this kind of care so quickly?”