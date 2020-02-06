Menu

Crime

Man facing slew of charges after teen shot at gathering in Yarmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 3:05 pm
Officers arrested Scott Alan Smith Jr. Wednesday at around 7 p.m. after a search of a home on Butler Street.
Officers arrested Scott Alan Smith Jr. Wednesday at around 7 p.m. after a search of a home on Butler Street. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A 22-year-old man from Yarmouth is facing a long list of firearm charges after a 17-year-old girl was shot at a gathering on Tuesday.

Yarmouth RCMP say on Tuesday at 10:10 p.m., a taxi driver flagged down police out of concern for his passenger.

READ MORE: Police investigating after teen shot at gathering in Yarmouth

Police say the teenage passenger suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested Scott Alan Smith Jr. the next day at around 7 p.m. after a search of a home on Butler Street. He was arrested without incident.

Smith is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Victim of late-night shooting in Halifax dies in hospital

Police say Smith and the victim are known to each other.

Smith was held in custody overnight and was scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court Thursday.

