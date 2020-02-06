Reid’s Radiothon Story

Reid was born with arthrogryposis – something his parents had never heard of and his pediatrician in Medicine Hat knew needed to be seen by specialists at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Arthrogryposis is a joint disorder, and, in Reid’s case, all his limbs were affected. His legs were formed into a cross-legged position, so it was difficult and painful to even get a diaper on him. His arms were so contorted that you couldn’t tell where his elbow was, and his hand was wrapped on the inside of his forearm. Reid was first sent to the Alberta Children’s Hospital more than six years ago and he’s been a frequent flyer ever since. In fact, throughout some chapters of life, his family has travelled from their home in Bow Island to access the care of their team as frequently as once a week.

Reid has had six major surgeries, mostly by orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Elaine Joughin to release tendons and tissue around his stiff joints and help straighten or position his limbs. His most recent surgery – in September of 2019 – was the biggest and most ambitious one, with Dr. Joughin accessing eight different sites on Reid’s body. During the 12-hour operation, she worked on his hips, knees, wrists, ankle and toes.

Let’s just say Reid has a LOT of pins and plates inside him now.

Since he was five months old, Reid has lived in either casts or braces as his team worked to give him the gifts of growth, mobility and a level of independence. From very limited physical function as a baby to controlling his motorized wheelchair using the toggle with his hand (something he couldn’t have without surgery) or propelling his manual wheelchair today – he’s made amazing progress. Reid has even been able to take some steps using a walker. His mom, Rebecca, says his team are a part of their family – Dr. Joughin literally knows Reid inside and out. Over the years, the family has developed a very special, honest and trusting relationship with her.

Each year at Reid’s birthday, Rebecca prints photos from his year to share with family, including his team in orthopedics. “With arthrogryposis, you’re not guaranteed birthdays so we’re very thankful,” she says. She is so grateful for the intensive surgical care Reid has received, but also the emotional support his team has provided for their whole family. “They celebrate the highs with us and they push us, when we are low, back up to the high.” Despite everything he’s faced, Reid has an incredible outlook on life – living by the mantra, “I got this.”