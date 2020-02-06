Keziah’s Radiothon Story

Already a mom to two busy boys, Lyndonna was so excited to meet her new baby girl in the fall of 2014. After prenatal ultrasounds indicated that the baby was in perfect health, imagine her shock when two days after giving birth, a doctor noticed something concerning about Keziah’s heartbeat. It was only hours later that she learned that her baby had a life-threatening heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLH).

Without medicines and a series of three surgeries to rebuild the heart, Keziah wouldn’t survive. The left side of her heart couldn’t be fixed, so the goal of the surgeries is to rebuild parts of the heart and “redirect” the way blood flows.

Normally diagnosed in utero with time to plan for an immediate surgery after birth, the cardiology team at the Alberta Children’s Hospital kicked into high gear to get Keziah up to the Stollery for her first surgery. While Keziah was flown to Stollery, Lyndonna was recovering from complications from her C-section, but she was soon on her way to meet her baby in Edmonton. It was a very surreal and overwhelming time.

The last of the three corrective surgeries was performed in March of last year. Sadly, by July, it was determined that the surgery had failed to restore sufficient heart function and Keziah would need to get a heart transplant. It was obviously a shocking and very upsetting turn of events. By August 4th, she was in hospital on meds to sustain her and on the transplant list.

On September 11, Lyndonna was looking at her little girl in hospital and felt overcome with sadness. Keziah looked so rough. Lyndonna wondered if she was going to make it. But her desperate prayers were answered when she got the call. A heart had been found! Keziah was immediately flown to Stollery and underwent surgery the next day.

Since that day, she’s weathered a few more scary storms including a terrible infection around her heart. But much to the joy of her family, she was able to come home to Calgary on December 17th in time to celebrate Christmas with her grandmother and two big brothers. There was no greater gift for Lyndonna than having her family together at last.

Keziah will require life-long care as she takes anti-rejection medication to keep her new heart safe. Lyndonna is grateful for the expertise of transplant specialist, Dr. Steven Greenway, and knows she’s in the best hands. As a sweet five year old, all Keziah knows is that she has a new heart and that makes her happy!

