Entertainment

Tim Baker, Wintersleep lead East Coast Music Awards nominations list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2020 1:34 pm
Wintersleep visit the Edge studio and perform tunes from their new album, "In The Land Of.".
Wintersleep visit the Edge studio and perform tunes from their new album, "In The Land Of.". Joanna Glezakos / vengenza.ca

St. John’s, N.L., songwriter Tim Baker and Nova Scotia indie group Wintersleep led the East Coast Music Award nominations when the list was announced Thursday morning in St. John’s, N.L.

Baker, formerly of Hey Rosetta!, and Wintersleep were both nominated for seven awards, including Album of the Year.

The self-described “modern folk” group The East Coast Pointers have six nominations, while pop duo Neon Dreams and singers Rich Aucoin and Ria Mae each have five.

Singer Jenn Grant and Cape Breton-based group Villages are nominated for four awards each, competing with Baker in the Folk Recording of the Year category.

St. John’s will host the East Coast Music Awards this year from April 29 through May 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Actor and comedian Mary Walsh will host the April 30 awards show at Mile One Centre in the city’s downtown.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
