Clark’s Radiothon Story

In November, baby Clark seemed to be on the mend from bronchiolitis when things quickly took a turn for the worse. His mom, Joanna, was headed to the urgent care centre, but while stopped at a traffic light across from the South Health Campus, she was overcome by the feeling she should take him straight to hospital instead. Good thing, because Clark’s condition deteriorated quickly. Two X-rays a couple hours apart showed a serious decline in his lung function. He had to be intubated.

Staff at the South Health Campus called for the donor-funded Pediatric Critical Care Transport Team from the Alberta Children’s Hospital to come and help. The transport team is comprised of highly-trained pediatric specialists who essentially work in a mobile ICU. The team travels to other hospitals to help stabilize and move critically-ill kids to the Children’s for care.

It was all unfolding very quickly, but once she and Clark were in the ambulance with the transport team, Joanna was surprisingly calm and confident. “I just felt like they knew exactly what they were doing,” she says. The team was ensuring there was air getting into Clark’s lungs and keeping a close eye on his vitals. Considering how quickly his condition was worsening, Joanna was so grateful Clark could receive this level of critical care while en route to the hospital. Time was truly of the essence and had she driven him herself, he would have continued to deteriorate on the way.

Once at the Children’s, Clark was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU). He was receiving antibiotics as well as drugs to keep him comfortable and sedated while specialists suctioned secretions out of his lungs. Based on cultures taken, Clark was diagnosed with respirator syncytial virus (RSV) and secondary pneumonia.

A couple of days in, a wave of worry hit Joanna – “I thought, ‘Is he going to die?’” she says. Fortunately, Clark just needed a few more days. On Day 5, he was well enough to be extubated and from there, he made such a remarkable recovery that he discharged without any oxygen supports on Day 6 – his team was so proud and amazed!

Joanna is so grateful to live in a place where Clark had access to the level of life-saving care that he did and that there are people who dedicate their lives to specializing in pediatric medicine. Joanna says she knows without access to resources like the transport team and the Alberta Children’s Hospital, Clark’s outcome could have been very different.