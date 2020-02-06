Sloane’s Radiothon Story

Sloane began to feel unwell one day so she called her mom to come pick her up from school. During the drive home, Sloane’s condition deteriorated – she began to slur her words and lost feeling on one side of her body – so Diane rushed her to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Sloane was later diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines – a rare type of migraine that, in addition to symptoms such as pain and nausea, causes temporary paralysis on one side of the body and other “stroke like” symptoms.

Sloane was referred to the headache clinic when these migraines became more frequent and more debilitating. Episodes could last a up to a week and Sloane would require IV medication at the hospital to stop the hemiplegic symptoms. The migraine episodes began to interfere with her day-to-day life as a high school student, an avid horseback rider and a competitive cross country skier.

During this time period, Sloane also accidentally hit her head causing a concussion. Combined with her migraines, the concussion symptoms persisted resulting in post-concussion syndrome. Headaches, dizziness and fatigue seemed impossible to escape. Sloane was really suffering and falling behind in school and sports.

It was time for a more drastic intervention, so she was referred to the Intensive Pain and Rehabilitation Program (IPRP) at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. This three-week program lives up to its name – intensive. The multidisciplinary approach teaches kids (and their families) how to understand, minimize and manage their pain so they can still lead healthy and happy lives.

Through the program, Sloane worked with a team of highly-skilled professionals in areas including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, medical care, art therapy, recreational therapy and education to help her manage her pain and return to full time school and sports. Sloane worked very hard with the IPRP team to get her brain and body back in synch. She learned how to avoid triggering her symptoms and how to cope with pain so it didn’t leave her feeling frustrated and defeated. Sloane gained back her functioning and also developed a healthy appreciation for self care.

Despite missing so much school, Sloane is now finishing her courses and will be graduating high school with her class this spring. She’s back on her horse, back on her skis, and generally a happier young lady. Sloane’s mom and dad both agree, “We feel like we got our kid back. We are so grateful to the IPRP team and the Alberta Children’s Hospital.”

