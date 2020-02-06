Simeon’s Radiothon Story

Sue and Michael were already familiar with the Early Childhood Rehabilitation (ECR) program run through the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Their daughter had experienced some developmental delays as a toddler and speech therapists and physiotherapists with the ECR had helped her hit some of her milestones.

So, when their son, Simeon, was born with Down Syndrome and visual impairment, they knew they could rely on the ECR team for specialized support.

As a baby, Simeon developed epilepsy and required strong, life-saving drugs to prevent him from experiencing seizures. For his first year, the focus had to be on getting the seizures under control. While he was on the meds for that, therapy for his developmental and motor delays had to take a back seat. But after several months, the seizures had waned and the focus shifted from saving his life to enhancing his future quality of life. Simeon began working with a comprehensive team of rehab and development experts through the ECR.

First, there was physiotherapy to help with his low muscle tone and get him to a place where he could control his head and neck. As part of his physio, he began swim therapy and much to his mom’s surprise, there is a swimming pool right here at the Alberta Children’s Hospital! Though Simeon had never been a fan of water (he even hated his baths!) he quickly fell in love with the excitement and singing involved with swim therapy. “We saw an explosion of growth because of it,” says Sue.

It turns out Simeon had also been having trouble swallowing and was inhaling a lot of his food, which had resulted in a couple bouts of pneumonia. So, through ECR, the family worked with an occupational therapist and dietician to ensure Simeon could eat and was getting enough nutrients.

Simeon also sees a speech therapist through ECR. While he doesn’t speak yet (other than “Dada!” – much to his dad’s delight) his therapist has helped him develop communication techniques so he can use movement and noises to explain what he wants or needs. The latest therapy – a music therapy class – is one of the most exciting for Simeon as he is very responsive to music.

Sue is so thankful for the “one-stop-shop” the ECR has been for Simeon as he develops. The therapies are comprehensive, the team is collaborative, and the care is personalized for each child. “They treat you where you’re at, not where your diagnosis says you are,” she says.

