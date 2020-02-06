Adam’s Radiothon Story

Adam had been fighting something for several days when his dad, Tim, noticed a change. Adam’s breaths were fast, shallow and laboured so Tim rushed him to the Emergency Department at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

After testing his blood oxygen levels and a chest X-ray, Adam was diagnosed with pneumonia and hooked up to an IV to receive antibiotics and fluids.

Tim says he really appreciated the efficient medical care, but also the level of kindness and understanding given to him and his son. He observed similar treatment of other patients. “It was over the top kindness and respect,” he says. And with no other family of his own in town – even his partner, Sara, and older son, Evan, were away at the time – he says he really felt like he and Adam were in good hands.

Having rushed out of his home in a hurry to get Adam to Emergency, Tim says any feelings of being ill-prepared or flustered about a potential hospital stay were quashed, as staff quickly offered up things like diapers, juice, snacks and toys to make their visit more comfortable.

After several hours of IV antibiotics, Adam’s condition had improved enough that staff felt he could go home and sleep in his own bed before coming back to hospital the next day for another dose. By time they returned, Adam was feeling much better and wolfed down a muffin, which was a relief for Tim – his son had finally turned a corner after days of feeling unwell.

Tim says he already had great confidence in and respect for the hospital even before Adam’s experience there, as his older son had previously suffered some frightening febrile seizures, sometimes requiring transport by ambulance. Staff were so kind and took such good care of the family during those visits. “The Alberta Children’s Hospital is a gorgeous, world-class facility,” he says.