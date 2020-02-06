Isabella’s Radiothon Story

For six months after Isabella was born, Jackie struggled to find an answer for what was happening to her baby girl. Doctors in Saskatoon were not able to identify the cause of the upsetting sores covering her little body, or the fact that she couldn’t keep any food down. Desperate for answers, she asked her pediatrician for a referral to a dermatologist who took one look at her baby and gave her the attention she needed.

He took two quick biopsies and within days she had a diagnosis of Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) – a disease that is a cross between cancer and an autoimmune disorder. While horrible to hear, it was helpful to finally know what they were battling. Scans and multiple tests revealed that the disease had eaten away at the bone in her arm and leg and had also caused damage to her GI tract. No wonder baby Isabella cried in pain all the time and couldn’t gain weight.

Isabella started a course of intense chemotherapy for six weeks. Over the next two years, there were several rounds of chemo and more tests and more medications. During this time, it was discovered that Isabella had the Neurodegenerative form of the disease which meant that her brain function was also being compromised.

Throughout this time, the family struggled to get satisfactory care for Isabella in Saskatoon. With all their family support in Calgary, Jackie and Bryan made the decision to move to Calgary and sought care at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. It was there that they met oncologist, Dr. Ron Anderson and things started to fall into place. He immediately recognized that she was a special case and has tapped every available resource to make sure she’s getting the best possible support.

Isabella is cared for by almost every clinic at the hospital: GI, Rheumatology, Orthopedics, Pain Clinic, Physiotherapy, Neurology, Respirology, Nephrology and Dental. The family is amazed by – and very grateful for – the comprehensive care that Isabella can receive at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

While there’s no cure for LCH, there’s hope that the medication she’s on now will keep it at bay.

Isabella has been on chemotherapy for five out of her eight years of life. There’s a chance she may have to do it again should the disease flare up again. As Jackie says, “This is her life. We have to live in the moment and enjoy when things are good because we just don’t know what tomorrow holds.” For now, Isabella enjoys being in Grade 3 and hanging out with her BFF, Alex. Jackie’s going to focus on that.

