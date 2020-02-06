Lauryn, Matt & Issac’s Radiothon Story

Lauryn was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 4.

She was sent to the Alberta Children’s Hospital from her family’s hometown of Strathmore, and was admitted for several days so her parents, Heather and Kip, could receive training on managing her care at home. Despite the diagnosis and the tough road ahead, the Alberta Children’s Hospital had already made quite the impression on Lauryn – she would ask her mom when she could go back to the hospital for a “sleepover” again. “It says something when a 4-year-old kid who’s been through something hard there really wants to go back and stay over again,” says Heather.

Lauryn has now been coming to the hospital regularly for the past 13 years. Her team in the diabetes clinic – especially Dr. Ho and Nurse Shannon – have become like family, says Heather. They have always treated Lauryn with kindness and respect and have helped make things possible for her family in terms of coordinating care for and around family trips, sporting events, etc. Lauryn wears a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), which is a device that tracks her blood sugar levels and sends updates as frequently as every five minutes to both Lauryn and Heather’s phones. She also wears an insulin pump on her side or leg that administers insulin for her instead of having to do multiple needle pokes a day. Lauryn’s team at the hospital has been instrumental in helping her and her family learn about and navigate the changes in her care since she was little.

As an athletic and active family, the Dirks’ have also relied on lots of orthopedic expertise at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Lauryn had a shoulder surgery following a horseback riding accident. Her brother, Isaac, required surgery after he injured his elbow playing disc golf. And a couple of years ago, another brother, Matt, was diagnosed with a joint disorder called osteochondritis dissecans, which had caused a breakdown in the cartilage of his knee. It was quite serious and came as devastating news as Matt had qualified to play volleyball at the Alberta Winter Games and was a club basketball player.

“We didn’t think he’d be able to play any sports ever again,” says Heather. However, thanks to the care and expertise of surgeon Dr. Lisa Phillips, who the family loves, Matt is back on his feet. He’s had two surgeries at the hospital so far and is due for another in the coming months.

Heather says over the years they have come to know love their teams at the Alberta Children’s Hospital so much. She trusts her kids are always in the best possible hands, specialists have gone out of their way on days off to provide reassurance when she is concerned, and she feels grateful to have such comprehensive care available to close to home.