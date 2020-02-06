Guelph Storm’s 2-game win streak snapped with 4-2 loss to Erie Otters

Send this page to someone via email

Chad Yetman scored twice and Maxim Golod had three assists as the Erie Otters beat the Guelph Storm 4-2 at the Sleeman Centre on Wednesday night.

Aidan Campbell made 21 saves in the win, which keeps the Otters’ playoffs hopes alive. Erie sits in eighth place in the Ontario Hockey League’s western conference with 51 points.

Connor Lockhart scored as well and Jacob Golden had the eventual game-winning goal late in the second period.

The Storm opened the scoring at the 6:30 mark of the first period on a power-play goal by Cedric Ralph.

Pavel Gogolev scored his 36th goal of the season late in the first period. The 19-year-old leads the team in scoring and is fourth in OHL goals.

Storm netminder Nico Daws made 20 saves in the loss.

The Storm sit in sixth place in the western conference, five points up on the ninth-place Soo Greyhounds. The two teams will play each other Friday in Sault Ste. Marie.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m.