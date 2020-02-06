Eli’s Radiothon Story

Send this page to someone via email

Like many boys, Eli has his favourite superheroes: Spider-Man and PJ Masks among them. Happy, and rambunctious, you wouldn’t know that a simple cold could have serious consequences for Eli.

Eli, who is just four years old, has Hyper IgM Syndrome.

His little body is not producing enough immunoglobin, which means he has virtually no immune system, leaving him unprotected from severe and recurrent infections.

He is currently waiting for a bone marrow transplant (BMT) and experts at the Alberta Children’s Hospital are treating Eli with immunoglobulin (IViG) infusions and antibiotics to keep him as healthy and safe as possible until a suitable donor is found or gene therapy becomes available.

Thanks to the IVIG infusions and antiobiotics, Eli is able to attend preschool. Much of life has been spent isolated. No malls, grocery stores, swimming pools or trips to the toy store. Thankfully, his immunology and BMT team has a plan. A bone marrow transplant could cure Eli, and experts are waiting to see if his little sisters could play a role that would give Eli a regular life.

The Alberta Children’s Hospital is the pediatric BMT referral site for Alberta, eastern Saskatchewan and western BC. BMTs carry serious risk, however donor funding has helped hospital researchers develop better testing to understand how transplanted cells are working after a BMT.

More than anything, mom and dad want their son to experience life like a regular, happy kid.