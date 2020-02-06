Clay’s Radiothon Story

Their son, Clay’s story is a tricky one to tell for Andrea and Cam. No parent ever wants their child to suffer pain, but it took something horrible to happen for a potentially life-threatening cardiac condition to be identified.

After a couple of weeks of unexplained fever and subsequent pain in his hip, back, and legs with little answers other than to rest, stay hydrated and take Tylenol. Clay had progressed to the point that he could barely walk due to the pain and continued to have a fever. Cam took his son to the ER at the Alberta Children’s Hospital and was prepared to stay until they finally had some definitive answers.

An astute ER physician agreed that something more serious was going on and ordered an MRI scan which quickly revealed that Clay was suffering from a very serious bone infection – multifocal osteomyelitis which subsequently infected Clay’s blood.

While this was upsetting to hear, what came next was the most shocking…

Clay was admitted into the ACH medical unit where additional IV antibiotics were ordered and subsequent medical investigations involving multiple ACH departments. One of the follow up tests was an ultrasound of Clays heart due to his extensive infection. Shockingly, this revealed that Clay had been living with a 11x9mm aneurysm in his left coronary artery (10mm is considered massive) completely unrelated to the original bone infection diagnosed in the ER.

As difficult as this was to hear for both Clay and his family, it revealed a potentially life-threatening and life-altering heart condition that was only found due to an unrelated serious blood infection. A true blessing to be able to treat this condition and only found due to the great dedication by multiple departments investigating Clays illness.

In order to cure the infection, Clay had over four months of IV antibiotics (two weeks in hospital and the balance managed at home). Fortunately, the infection cleared and there was no permanent damage. At the same time, Clay was introduced to his new cardiologist, Dr. Erika Vorhies. She quickly gained Clay’s trust with her amazing bed side manner as she explained to Clay that his lifestyle and activities would have to change and daily meds would be required to treat his newly found heart condition “to ensure he was in a safe place” for life.

Understandably, learning that his days of playing hockey and lacrosse were now behind him was very upsetting to Clay. The family was so touched to see Dr. Vorhies shed tears right along with their son.

Over time, Clay has adjusted to his new normal life. He takes meds every day at 5pm sharp to make sure “he remains in a safe place” and continues to have ongoing blood tests, ultrasounds, MRI’s, and is followed very closely by Dr Vorhies. To look at Clay, you’d never know that he is living with this condition…and that’s just the way he likes it. He and his family are very grateful to Dr. Vorhies and the entire team team at the hospital for helping him navigate this very unexpected turn in his life.