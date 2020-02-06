McAvoy lifts Bruins past Blackhawks in OT

Send this page to someone via email

CHICAGO – Charlie McAvoy scored 1:19 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

McAvoy finished a pretty passing sequence for the defenceman’s first goal of the season. David Krejci threw the puck outside to a streaking Jake DeBrusk, who made a perfect pass to McAvoy for the tap-in on the right side of the net.

The Blackhawks thought they had taken a 2-1 lead with 1:05 left in regulation when it looked as if Drake Caggiula beat Jaroslav Halak for a short-handed goal. But it was waved off by the referees after Bruins defenceman Torey Krug tripped Olli Maatta for a penalty.

Sean Kuraly also scored for Boston, which was coming off a 4-0 victory over Vancouver on Tuesday night. Halak made 21 saves.

Chicago wasted a terrific performance by Robin Lehner, who made 38 stops in his first start since Jan. 21. The Blackhawks also lost defenceman Adam Boqvist to a right shoulder injury in the second period.

Alex DeBrincat had Chicago’s only goal.

RANGERS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored in a 6-second span late in the first period to lead New York past Toronto.

Kreider and Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists and Filip Chytil and Greg McKegg also scored for the Rangers. Rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves to win for the fourth time in five 7starts this season.

Auston Matthews had two goals and John Tavares also scored and added an assist for the Maple Leafs, who are in a tight race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Backup goalie Michael Hutchinson, who had won his previous four starts, had 30 saves for Toronto. Starter Frederik Andersen left Monday’s loss to Florida with a neck injury. The Maple Leafs blew a 3-1 third-period lead and lost 5-3 to the Panthers.