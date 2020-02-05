Navee’s Radiothon Story

There are two weeks that Navee can’t account for.

She doesn’t remember the flurry of tests and scans as specialists worked to understand why the Grade 6 student was so fatigued and quickly losing the ability to walk, talk or function properly.

Navee had been feeling ill – at first they chalked it up to seasonal allergies. She then began to feel unusually sleepy, some pain, and her ability to walk and talk were beginning to decline rapidly.

Navee, it turned out, was suffering from anti-NMDA autoimmune encephalitis, a type of brain inflammation that occurs when the immune system suddenly attacks healthy brain cells. Onset is very fast and if untreated, the condition can cause significant neurologic damage and even death.

Navee’s parents were thankful for a diagnosis because it meant a treatment plan that included doses of steroids to fight the antibodies on her brain. However, they were navigating unknown waters. What impact would the inflammation have on Navee’s cognitive function?

That was 2018. In 2019, Navee had bounced back in a big way. She not only passed Grade 7 with honours with distinction and the highest science mark in the school, she finished 2nd in the 3,000-metre run in track and field and placed 4th in the regionals.

Looking back, Danelle says she’s not sure how things would have turned out if they lived anywhere else. She credits the collaboration of the hospital’s wide range of experts who worked to find a diagnosis for their daughter and then treat her – from neurologists and rheumatologists to occupational therapists and more. “I really think if we had been somewhere else, it would have been a lot more dire,” she says.