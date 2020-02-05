Carter’s Radiothon Story

When her (then) five-year-old son, Carter, consistently complained of pain in his ankle, Christina assumed he might have sprained it. But when he began to complain of pain in both ankles, she thought something must be up. A trip to the pediatrician and some bloodwork quickly revealed that he needed to see a rheumatologist right away.

Christina wasn’t prepared for what she was going to hear when she landed at the appointment with Alberta Children’s Hospital Rheumatologist, Dr. Schmeling.

Turns out the swelling and pain in Carter’s joints were caused by one of the most severe cases of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) Dr. Schmeling had seen in her career.

Christina learned that her little boy had been suffering with excruciating pain however, she also learned that the team was there to help him, much to her relief. And while they were incredibly caring and supportive, it was slightly overwhelming to receive a binder of information about JIA in their initial three-hour appointment.

The next year was busy with countless trips to the hospital for check-ups with the team and cortisone injections in his joints (done in day surgery) to try to alleviate some of the swelling and pain. Kindergarten was a challenge for Carter. Mom would carry him to his classroom and he would sit at a craft table while classmates played on the carpet or went to gym. He would crawl on his knees to get his snack. It was heartbreaking for Christina to see her son miss out on regular childhood activities.

In the quest to find the right level and kind of drug to help Carter, the team tried many different medications. One was an injection given at home by Carter’s dad once a week – not fun for anyone. Another was an injection also given by dad once every 2 weeks but it hurt way too much. There was lots of tears every week on injection day. All the while, Carter was starting to worry about moving to Grade One and being carried into school. “I need to be a big kid in Grade One, Mom!”

Just before Grade One, the team tried Actemra – an IV infusion received in the Medical Day Treatment unit at the hospital every four weeks. Things began to turn around and Carter was able to start school with significantly less pain. He would still do the occasional cortisone injection to manage swelling but it appeared that things were now managed and Carter quickly became the fastest runner in his class!

Now ten years old, Carter is in Grade Five and has little recollection of what it was like to be in so much pain. He lives life like a regular kid and even plays on a competitive soccer team. He still comes to the hospital every four weeks for a three-hour infusion of Actemra, but he’s happy to do so. He sets up his office and does homework or crafts while he’s there. Christina says that the team at the hospital is like their second family and they are so grateful for all the support they’ve received to get Carter well.