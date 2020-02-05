Carter & Connor’s Radiothon Story

When an ultrasound confirmed not one but two babies, it was a scary, exhilarating, life-changing moment for Lacey, an emotional rollercoaster that would continue throughout pregnancy.

At 14 weeks, a scan revealed a lump on one baby’s chest. “We didn’t know if he was going to make it,” says Lacey. Doctors closely monitored the lump, and at 36 weeks, the other baby stopped growing.

Lacey’s care team bumped up the date of her planned C-section and after months of not knowing whether one baby would even survive birth, Carter and Connor came into the world.

Connor was fine and healthy aside from the lump, a cyst on his chest wall would be surgically removed at nine months old. “It was Carter who decided to be our health trouble child,” says mom. Little Carter spent a week in NICU before his mom could take him home. He was the boy who wouldn’t grow. Carter also had a weird cough, and he was throwing up often. It was a complex set of symptoms, thankfully he had a team of experts working to find answers at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Carter was diagnosed with pyloric stenosis, a condition of the stomach in which muscles enlarge, preventing food from moving into the intestine. Surgery would quickly repair his stomach.

Later tests would reveal he also suffered from multiple food allergies that were causing him discomfort with food. To find the source of his cough, specialists in neurology, genetics and the Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic ran a barrage of tests that would confirm tracheomalacia. The pulmonary clinic conducted a sleep study and discovered Carter also suffered from obstructive and central sleep apnea. Carter would stop breathing as many as 8 times in an hour at night.

Carter was fitted with a bipap machine that helped him breathe while he was sleeping. His apnea has improved, and experts will soon conduct another sleep trial to see if he can move on from the mask.

Despite their early challenges, the twins are happy boys with wildly different personalities. Carter loves bikes and trucks and Connor loves his video games. Mom is so grateful for the continued care her family receives at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. The Alberta Children’s Hospital has been a part of her family’s lives for three generations: Lacey’s mom appeared on the Alberta Children’s Hospital telethon with Lacey’s older brother who underwent his own health journey 25 years ago, and Lacey volunteered at Telethon when she was a teenager.