Kaitlyn’s Radiothon Story

As a child with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, Kaitlyn knows pain. What the teen was experiencing in her legs and feet was something different. Kaitlyn often couldn’t walk – it was so bad her mom, Diana, set up a cot in the kitchen for Kaitlyn to get off her feet. She missed school and it affected every facet of her life.

Kaitlyn was sent for numerous x-rays, however there were no clear answers. It was during one of her visits to the Alberta Children’s Hospital that a member of Kaitlyn’s team referred her to the hospital’s Somatic Rehab Clinic. Kaitlyn was diagnosed with somatic symptom disorder, a debilitating condition that leaves people like Kaitlyn feeling intense pain and discomfort despite the absence of injury or physical illness.

It was then the clouds began to part for Kaitlyn. Through the Somatic Rehab Clinic, Diana and her daughter found a team of experts who knew the pain was very real, and who were committed to helping the teen live her best life. Diana and Kaitlyn attended information sessions to learn about somatization and Kaitlyn met regularly with mental health experts, physiotherapists and even a dietitian who helped Kaitlyn learn new tools and exercises to rise above the pain. An education consultant was there to advocate for Kaitlyn at school to ensure the right supports were in place there for her.

The change, mom says, has been “night and day.” Kaitlyn went from missing one or two months of school in a year because of the pain, to receiving the top science class among her Grade 10 peers. She now goes hiking with her dad, and in January, she went skating with her family at Lake Louise. “That would have been unimaginable two years ago,” says mom.

Mom is so grateful for the support they’ve received at the Somatic Rehab Clinic, for being believed and for having a caring, compassionate team who’s changed her daughter’s life.