Jensen’s Radiothon Story

It was only a couple days after Jensen was born that Makenna became worried that something might be wrong with her otherwise perfect little boy. Concerned that he wasn’t waking to feed and was having what appeared to be small seizures, she and Scott took him to the Red Deer Emergency Department. The team there believed Jensen needed the care of the experts at the Alberta Children’s Hospital so he was rushed by ambulance to Calgary.

Sadly, it was discovered that Jensen had a very serious bacterial infection that had invaded his brain.

The infection was so aggressive that a large abscess now remained where his frontal lobes once were. The swelling with fluid needed to be alleviated, so neurosurgeon Dr. Jay Riva-Cambrin went in and drained the cysts that had formed. Meanwhile, Jensen was being treated with high dose antibiotics specific to the infection that they had found.

Makenna and Scott have been so grateful for the support they’ve received from the team at the ACH. While they make their home in Red Deer, the Alberta Children’s Hospital has definitely become their second home. Walking through the doors, Makenna breathes a sigh of relief because she knows that this is where Jensen is getting the best possible care for his puzzling and complex case.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s known as “the desk baby” as all the nurses like to take him and snuggle him at the nurse’s station. The hospital is an amazing place full of more love than she could have ever imagined…from Santa’s visit at Christmas, to the enthusiastic greetings when they arrive on the unit, to the hugs for her and night feeds for Jensen. All of it has really helped to lighten the heavy load.

Jensen has had a few “draining” surgeries to keep removing the infected fluid and he is being tested regularly to see if the infection has cleared. On February 26, Jensen will be having another MRI and lumbar puncture to see if this latest round of antibiotics has cleared the infection from his system. Makenna can’t help but feel anxious about that results from those tests and what the next steps will be.

While no one can tell Makenna and Scott exactly what the future holds for their little man, they cling to hope that his brain can repair and rewire itself once he has overcome this infection. Above all, they’ve learned that behind his sweet smiles is the strength of an incredible fighter. They also know that strength is going to come in handy as he gets to know his big sister, Jett.