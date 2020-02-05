Ryah’s Radiothon Story

Ryah was just 3.5 pounds when she came into the world at 34 weeks.

Marci’s fifth child, she was by far the smallest. Caregivers noticed the baby wasn’t growing, and delivered by C-section at the Foothills hospital where genetic testing would confirm Cornelia de Lange syndrome, a chromosomal mutation that can lead to a host of medical challenges, from slowed physical growth and developmental delays to problems with hearing, sight, digestion, mobility and more.

Suddenly, Marci and Faron found themselves navigating unknown waters with a tiny, medically complex baby while at the same time raising four children. Thankfully, they weren’t alone. Experts from across the Alberta Children’s Hospitals have been working with the family to understand Ryah’s specific challenges and build a care pathway that will help Ryah reach her fullest potential.

At 2.5 months old, she underwent surgery to correct a bowel malrotation. To ensure her little body would be nourished and because she was experiencing severe reflux, Ryah was fitted with a G-tube. To alleviate recurring urinary tract infections, she underwent a vesicostomy, a temporary measure that opens the bladder and allows it to drain through the abdomen. That’s until she’s big enough for a surgery that offers hope for a more permanent fix. Ryah is two and a half now, yet she weighs only 13 pounds.

Marci knows they have a complex journey ahead, yet is comforted knowing they have a team of experts behind them, and a “hub” like the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Marci values the Family and Community Resource Centre as a source for reliable information, and loves Emily’s Backyard, a special, donor-funded play area where she knows Ryah’s brothers, Beckett and Lathan, will be looked after with love and attention when Ryah has to visit. As for Ryah, the music therapy program has helped her blossom and grow more engaged with instruments, clapping and movements, says mom.

Marci says she is overwhelmed with gratitude to have so many resources available to her family through the hospital, and is comforted.