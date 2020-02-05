John’s Radiothon Story

John is a happy 11-year-old kid, most of the time. He loves to ski, play piano, go back-country camping, and he’s infatuated with everything LEGO.

If he had one wish, it would be to eat like a normal kid.

John suffers from eosinophilic esophagitis, which is a chronic, allergic inflammatory disease of the esophagus. When John eats most types of food, a type of white blood cell called the eosinophil begins to accumulate in his esophagus, which then gets inflamed. John has numerous anaphylactic allergies. Combined, John’s diet it very limited. John has been undergoing food trials at the Alberta Children’s Hospital to determine which ones are safe for him to eat, and which ones he has to stay away from.

John is a frequent flier in the GI clinic and has had many endoscopies. He is fitted with a gastronomy tube, or G-tube, to nourish his body with a formula that will help him grow until his diet is big enough to sustain him. He has been been undergoing food trials since 2017 – each one requires several weeks of eating and then an endoscopy and biopsy to measure white blood cells in his esophagus. Many foods have been ruled out as a result, and currently, he can only eat six foods safely.

Story continues below advertisement

His mom, Michelle, says it’s been hard on him. He’s nervous about having to use his G-tube when he’s in public, and he’d like to be able to eat birthday cake with his friends.

Through it all, mom says the experts at the Alberta Children’s Hospital have had a really positive impact on their lives, and she is especially grateful for the consideration paid not just to the patient, but to the families. “We would be in a black hole without them” she says.