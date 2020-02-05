Sarah’s Radiothon Story

Last fall, Sarah found a small lump on her neck. After showing it to her parents and a few friends at school, she thought she should get it checked. After an x-ray and ultrasound, the doctor said that a CT Scan was required to get more information. The CT Scan raised further questions and Sarah was called back for a CT of her abdomen. It was after this CT that Sarah and her dad were called to the oncology clinic at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. And while Sarah still didn’t fully understand what was happening at this point, she was quick to agree with the doctors when they suggested a biopsy was needed in order to determine what this mysterious lump was.

The biopsy led to a PET scan which then confirmed a diagnosis. Back in the oncology department again, Sarah met Dr. Greg Guilcher who explained that she had Hodgkins Lymphoma – a cancer of the lymphatic system. While she sat and listened to the doctors talking, Sarah could hardly believe she had cancer. Understandably upset, Sarah found solace when the team told her that with treatment, her cancer was 100% curable.

Many of Sarah’s relatives are doctors all over the world. Her father, Tahir, quickly made contact with his siblings and inlaws to get their opinion on what was being told to them. To his relief, everyone said that the treatment Sarah was being prescribed was exactly what should be happening. It gave him great peace of mind to know that his daughter was right where she needed to be.

Sadly, as all this was unfolding, Sarah’s mother was away in Pakistan tending to her ill grandmother. Shaista was devastated to learn of her daughter’s diagnosis while she was so far away. Immediately, she made plans to return to Calgary and a very teary reunion followed at the Calgary International Airport. Just two days later, Sarah began treatment on December 23.

Sarah was surprised by how “chill” the whole chemotherapy situation was in the oncology clinic. (She goes for treatment every two weeks for a full day.) It was shortly after her second treatment that her hair began to fall out…and with it came lots of tears. However, she’s decided to take a positive approach to all that is ahead of her. While no one wants to be at the hospital, Sarah is quick to say that this place makes her happy and comfortable and gives her lots of hope!