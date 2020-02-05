Amelia’s Radiothon Story

One day, in a “Mommy and Me” class, Karen saw a fellow mom call her baby by name and she was surprised to see the baby turn and look back at her mom.

Karen’s daughter, Amelia, had never done that.

It seemed strange, but soon Karen and her husband Dave learned why. Amelia had severe to profound bilateral sensorineural hearing loss – a diagnosis that “rocked our world,” says Karen. Amelia was referred to Alberta Children’s Hospital hearing clinic and met audiologist, Bernadette Falconar, who became an integral part of her family’s journey, helping get them through the shock of diagnosis, guiding them through their options, and connecting them with resources and support.

Karen and Dave decided to proceed with cochlear implants (CIs) for Amelia. When she was 16 months old, she had surgery to install the technology and one month later, on Nov. 19, 2013, her CIs were activated. Each year, the family celebrates her “hearing birthday” on Nov. 19.

Amelia’s hearing loss had come as a huge surprise to her family, but there was another unexpected diagnosis still to come. Shortly after surgery, Amelia began having febrile seizures. All were terrifying and left her parents feeling utterly helpless, but two were classified as status epilepticus seizures, which means they lasted for an extended period.

Amelia was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) and was intubated just so her little body could rest. After a number of referrals and tests, she met with Dr. Luis Bello-Espinosa (Dr. Bello), a pediatric neurologist at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Dr. Bello diagnosed Amelia with focal dyscognitive right temporal lobe epilepsy, which was the answer her family needed to find out how to help her.

Dr. Bello was insistent that Karen and Dave be part of the decisions about treatments, which Karen really appreciated. Finding a drug combination that works for Amelia has been a careful balance. There have been periods of success where she is seizure-free and others, including this last year, where her team must re-evaluate her meds. However, one thing is for sure – the team is relentless in searching for new and better options.

Throughout Amelia’s journey at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, her family has relied on the care of donor-funded Emily’s Backyard – a free, child-minding service for patients or siblings so parents can focus on and be present in appointments without distraction. Amelia’s sister, Lauren, has been going to Emily’s Backyard since she was a newborn and Karen says she is so glad this service exists.

Today Amelia is social and outgoing. She goes to school and she is able to communicate. She loves swimming and ballet and she is a very determined and hard-working kid. Karen says she is thankful to have the breadth of expertise and care at the hospital available for her whole family.