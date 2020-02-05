Young Belleville man charged in overnight armed robbery in Ottawa, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A young man from Belleville is facing a slew of charges after what police say was an armed robbery at a store west of Ottawa’s downtown core overnight.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Highgate Road, just west of the Algonquin College campus, at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release.

According to police, a man entered the business and struck a customer with a firearm before demanding money from the staff. The man fled the store with the cash, although police did not say how much.

Officers got a detailed description of the suspect from the store’s security cameras and found the man nearby, police said. The man was arrested and officers discovered the firearm he allegedly used close by, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

The customer who was hit suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police have since charged an 18-year-old Belleville man with two counts of pointing a firearm and one count of assault with a weapon, robbery with an offensive weapon, using a firearm to commit an offence, possession of a weapon and wearing a disguise.

The young man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to the police service.