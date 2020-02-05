Menu

Cannabis

Eskasoni RCMP investigating after 4-year-old consumes THC chocolate

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 1:32 pm
.
. Global News

Eskasoni RCMP is investigating the consumption of THC by a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.

At 9:18 p.m., police said they responded to a report of a child who had consumed chocolate containing THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.

READ MORE: Police investigating after teen shot at gathering in Yarmouth

Emergency Health Services responded and transported the girl to hospital for treatment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CannabisChocolateTHCEskasoniEskasoni RCMP
