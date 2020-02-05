Eskasoni RCMP investigating after 4-year-old consumes THC chocolate

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Eskasoni RCMP is investigating the consumption of THC by a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.

At 9:18 p.m., police said they responded to a report of a child who had consumed chocolate containing THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.

READ MORE: Police investigating after teen shot at gathering in Yarmouth

Emergency Health Services responded and transported the girl to hospital for treatment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement