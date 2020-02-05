Eskasoni RCMP investigating after 4-year-old consumes THC chocolate

Eskasoni RCMP is investigating the consumption of THC by a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
At 9:18 p.m., police said they responded to a report of a child who had consumed chocolate containing THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.
Emergency Health Services responded and transported the girl to hospital for treatment.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
