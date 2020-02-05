Part of Kent Street closing Feb. 10 for a month: City of Ottawa

A section of Kent Street in downtown Ottawa will close to traffic on Monday and remain off limits until mid-March for sewer and water main work, the City of Ottawa says.
The construction work will close Kent Street between Gladstone Avenue and Florence Street, and detours will be set up from Gladstone Avenue to Somerset Street West, the municipality said Tuesday.
On-street parking won’t be allowed on Kent Street between Florence and James streets while crews perform the work, but “local access will be maintained,” according to the city.
Pedestrians will still be able to use the sidewalks and cyclists can walk their bikes across the road, the city’s notice said.
The municipality is encouraging drivers to use Bronson Avenue or Metcalfe Street as alternative routes.
Hydro Ottawa starting month-long work at Elgin and Gladstone on Friday
A little further to the east, work to bury hydro lines at the intersection of Elgin Street and Gladstone Avenue will begin on Friday and also affect traffic, according to the city.
That work by Hydro Ottawa is expected to take four weeks.
During that time, the section of Gladstone Avenue between Elgin and Cartier streets will be temporarily converted into a two-way street for local residents only, the municipality said.
The westbound cycling lane on Gladstone Avenue between Cartier and Elgin streets will remain open and there will be crossings for pedestrians, the city said.
Drivers travelling east on Gladstone Avenue, however, won’t be allowed to cross Elgin Street. Detour signs will be installed.
For transit users, OC Transpo bus routes 14 (St. Laurent) and 114 (Rideau) will take detours around the Elgin and Gladstone intersection, but bus stops aren’t affected.
