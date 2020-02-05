Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police officer, wife charged with fraud

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 11:58 am
A veteran officer with the South Simcoe police force and his wife have been charged with fraud.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 17-year veteran South Simcoe police officer and his wife have been charged with fraud following an investigation into employee benefits claims.

According to police, the investigation began three months ago and culminated with the officer, Const. Lui Giordano, and his wife, Katherine Giordano, being charged on Monday.

Lui Giordano, 52, and Katherine Giordano, 53, were both charged with fraud over $5,000, forgery and uttering forged documents.

READ MORE: Barrie man charged with speeding, stunt-driving in Innisfil — police

The police officer has also been suspended with pay.

“We hold our members to a high standard,” South Simcoe police Chief Andrew Fletcher said in a statement. “These allegations are concerning, but we must let the court process take its course.”

Lui and Katherine Giordano are scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on March 23.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceSouth Simcoe Police ServiceSouth Simcoe CrimeBradford fraudKatherine GiordanoLui GiordanoSouth Simcoe newsSouth Simcoe police officer fraud
