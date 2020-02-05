South Simcoe police officer, wife charged with fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 17-year veteran South Simcoe police officer and his wife have been charged with fraud following an investigation into employee benefits claims.

According to police, the investigation began three months ago and culminated with the officer, Const. Lui Giordano, and his wife, Katherine Giordano, being charged on Monday.

Lui Giordano, 52, and Katherine Giordano, 53, were both charged with fraud over $5,000, forgery and uttering forged documents.

The police officer has also been suspended with pay.

“We hold our members to a high standard,” South Simcoe police Chief Andrew Fletcher said in a statement. “These allegations are concerning, but we must let the court process take its course.”

Lui and Katherine Giordano are scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on March 23.

