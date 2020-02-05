Nora’s Radiothon Story

During Jena’s second pregnancy, she and her husband, Teo, found out their baby girl would be born with a diaphragmatic hernia. This meant, there was an opening in the baby’s diaphragm – the muscle that separates the chest and abdomen – which had allowed organs to move from the belly area into the chest cavity.

Baby Nora was born Dec. 4 at the Foothills and intubated immediately. She was whisked off to the NICU and specialists determined her stomach, spleen and intestines had all moved to her chest. Nora’s heart had been pushed over to the right side of her chest and doctors were worried about increased blood pressure in her lungs.

The following day, she was transferred to the Edwards Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. The family had already consulted with pediatric general surgeon, Dr. Andrea Lo, during Jena’s pregnancy, knowing that Baby Nora would require surgery. On Dec. 6, when she was just two days old, Dr. Lo performed surgery on Nora to move all of her organs into place.

Story continues below advertisement

Jena, who has had many surgeries herself at the Alberta Children’s Hospital due to scoliosis, says she knew from the beginning that her baby was in good hands. “Dr. Lo seemed so sure and confident and capable,” she says. Sure enough, the surgery went very smoothly. While some babies require mesh to help hold their diaphragm in place, Nora had enough of her own muscle to do the trick. As well, some babies require their organs to be kept outside their body until their abdominal cavity grows enough space to accommodate them, but that was not the case for Nora – everything fit just perfectly.

For the next six weeks, Nora lived in the NICU, where she recovered from her surgery under the kind and careful watch of the staff there. Jena says appreciates the people who work in the NICU are incredibly present and invested in their work. One nurse even phoned in on her weekend, just because she wanted to check in on little Nora.

Since she was young, Jena has felt fortunate to have the Alberta Children’s Hospital here. Staff there transformed her life and now, they have saved her baby’s. She says her whole family will always be grateful to have access to such world-class care right here at home.